Live
- Eknath Shinde terms INDIA bloc's Mumbai rally as 'flop show'
- Scheffler overcomes pain in the neck to defend Players title as Theegala record top-10 finish
- Russia to scrap contracts of Nepalese nationals who joined Russian Army: Deputy Nepal PM
- CMFRI launches mobile App to encourage citizen science initiative in marine fisheries research
- Online Chikitsa Mitra’s free health camp benefits over 100 rural women
- Holi 2024: Why Flintstone Is Used For Holika Dahan In Ujjain’s Singhpur
- PM Modi launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakti' remark
- Over 60,000 cops, 145 CAPF companies to man security during LS polls in Telangana: CEO Vikas Raj
- COMEDK - Karnataka's Premier Engineering Entrance Exam Opens Applications
- Nara Lokesh vows to make Mangalagiri a care of address for development, if voted TDP to power
Just In
Bangladesh Jaker Ali taken to hospital after on-field collision
Bangladesh uncapped wicket-keeper batter Jaker Ali has been taken to hospital after he was injured while fielding during the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
Chattogram : Bangladesh uncapped wicket-keeper batter Jaker Ali has been taken to hospital after he was injured while fielding during the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
While attempting to catch Pramod Madushan off Taskin Ahmed's bowling, Anamul Haque and Jaker Ali collided after which Jaker was carried off the field via stretcher.
Jaker Ali came to the field as substitute fielder, Soumya Sarkar, who had a neck injury after he struck the advertising board while stopping the ball, while Mustafizur Rahman also had to leave the game on a stretcher due to cramping. Tanzid Hasan was selected to replace Sarkar in cases of concussions.
Umpire Tanvir Ahmed took over for Richard Kettleborough for the third ODI since he was unable to take the field owing to heat.