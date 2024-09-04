Bangladesh secure historic Test series sweep over Pakistan

Rawalpindi (Pakistan): In what will be remembered as a monumental day in Bangladesh’s cricket history, their top-order displayed remarkable composure and grit, leading the team to a historic 2-0 series sweep over Pakistan with a six-wicket victory on the fifth afternoon of the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

This victory is only their fourth Test win on foreign soil in the last seven years. The 2-0 series triumph is Bangladesh’s second overseas series win (minimum two matches in a series), with their first coming against West Indies (2-0) back in 2009. This was also Bangladesh’s first series win against Pakistan. Chasing a target of 185, Bangladesh’s pursuit was anchored by crucial contributions from their top order. Zakir Hasan set the tone with a solid 40, while Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque chipped in with a steady 30 each. The experienced duo of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan ensured that Bangladesh crossed the finish line without further setbacks.

Bangladesh have long struggled to secure overseas Test wins, achieving only their third-ever series victory on foreign soil.

Brief scores

Pakistan 274 & 172 lost to Bangladesh 262 & 185/4 in 56 overs (Zakir Hasan 40, Najmul Hossain Shanto 38, Momimul Haque 34; Mir Hamza 1-46, Khurram Shahzad 1-40, Salman Agha 1-17) by six wickets.