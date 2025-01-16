BCCI Appoints Sitanshu Kotak as Batting Coach After Gautam Gambhir's Request

The appointment of Sitanshu Kotak as the new batting coach by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is a major step towards bolstering the support personnel for the Indian cricket squad. For the forthcoming home series against England, which consists of three ODIs and five T20Is, Kotak, the current head coach of India A, will work with head coach Gautam Gambhir and other coaching staff.

Following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Gautam Gambhir made a plea during a BCCI review meeting, which led to the decision. Following a string of poor performances by Indian hitters in recent series, the Indian cricket board had already acknowledged the urgent need for a full-time batting coach. A top BCCI official who attended the review meeting stated that Kotak's joining the team is viewed as an essential step in bolstering the team's batting lineup, and that Gambhir's request for a specific batting coach has been acknowledged.

The Goals of Gautam Gambhir for Batting Development

The squad has decided to hire a batting coach because of their recent batting difficulties. Recent Test series saw a decline in form for a number of prominent batsmen, notably Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. A BCCI source stated, "It is evident that the batting department needs to be strengthened." According to the Indian board, Kotak's experience can significantly improve the team's batting performance.

The Outstanding Coaching Experience of Kotak

The 52-year-old Sitanshu Kotak is renowned for his contributions to domestic cricket. During his illustrious career, Kotak, a former left-handed batsman and Saurashtra captain, amassed 8,061 runs at an average of 41.76 in 130 first-class games, including 15 hundreds. Kotak moved into coaching after retirement and has been actively connected with Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA). In addition, he has frequently been named head coach of the India A team during overseas trips, such as those to Australia, South Africa, and Bangladesh. Kotak's extensive knowledge of the game, especially in developing new players, makes him an invaluable member of the Indian coaching staff.

The Present Coaching Staff in India and the Requirement for Specialization

At the moment, T Dilip is the fielding coach, Abhishek Nayar is the assistant coach, and Morne Morkel is the bowling coach for India. The squad hasn't had a dedicated batting coach, but Nayar works with the batters. This void is filled by Kotak's appointment, since the BCCI thinks his experience will enhance the current coaching staff.

A Novel Approach for Team India

As the home series against England approaches, the BCCI hopes that Kotak's experience would benefit the Indian team, which has been having trouble batting in previous games. As evidenced by the team's performance in the 3-0 thrashing at home against New Zealand and the 3-1 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, stronger coaching support is required, particularly in the batting area.

It is expected that Kotak's employment will help the Indian team as they attempt to bounce back more fully in the upcoming series.