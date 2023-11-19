Live
BCCI chief warns Indian team ahead of ICC WC final match
While India is eager to win the World Cup for the third time, Australia is determined to win the cup for the sixth time
BCCI President Roger Binny has expressed hope that India will win the World Cup final against Australia today. However, he warned that Australia, who have won the World Cup five times, should not be underestimated. It is known that India and Aussies will face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
While India is eager to win the World Cup for the third time, Australia is determined to win the cup for the sixth time. BCCI President made key comments in this context.
India has performed brilliantly in the tournament so far. We won all the matches. However, the finale is going to be amazing. But, don't take Australia lightly. That's a great team. It has already won five World Cups. However, I believe that India will win in the final,'' said Roger Binny to the media.