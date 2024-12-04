BCCI Rejects Pakistan's Hybrid Model for 2025 Champions Trophy

The debate surrounding the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan is still ongoing. As we know, Pakistan has proposed conducting the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model and suggested a similar arrangement for future ICC events in India. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has firmly rejected this proposal.

The BCCI, which has already decided not to tour Pakistan due to security concerns, has made its position clear. Media reports suggest that the PCB's proposal has been strongly opposed by the BCCI.

The BCCI has emphasised that there are no security issues in India and has communicated its stance to the International Cricket Council (IC), stating that it will not accept the hybrid model for any ICC events held in India.

India is set to host the Women’s ODI World Cup next year. It will also co-host the 2026 T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka.

Additionally, India will host the 2029 Champions Trophy and the 2031 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. It is against this backdrop that Pakistan has raised its demand for the hybrid model.

If the PCB continues to insist on the hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy, there is a risk of losing its hosting rights.

In that case, the ICC may consider relocating the tournament to other nations.