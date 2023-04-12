Ben Stokes on Ashes: 'I think I know what England's starting XI is going to be'

England Test captain Ben Stokes is already confident about what his playing XI is going to be for the much-awaited Ashes.

The Ashes 2023 is scheduled to begin in June, with the first Test going to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Ever since Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over England's charge in the longest format, they have built a new image for English cricket – a very aggressive one – that has helped him win 10 out of their last 12 Tests.

Most of those victories have come on flat tracks, where games have been boosted with run fests and the English Test skipper has decided to stick to the same approach ahead of the hosts' quest to regain the Urn.

"We've been very clear, especially with the ground staff around England, about what type of wickets we want. And they've been very responsive to us which has been good. We want fast, flat wickets. We want to go out there and score quickly. It brings their [Australia's] guys in if they've got fast wickets to bowl on, then they'll be happy with that as well," Stokes told Sky Sports.

England, who have not won the Ashes since the 2015 edition, have suffered from various injury issues over the last few years, especially with fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Olly Stone. However, the two players are in a much better position right now ahead of the upcoming edition of the Ashes. While Archer did not feature in Mumbai Indians' (MI) game against Delhi Capitals (DC), he is well on course to make it to the Ashes squad.

While Stone bowled for Northamptonshire without any pain in the County Championship, another English pacer Mark Wood is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing IPL season. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler has bagged nine wickets from three games.

"I think I know what the starting XI is going to be, there or thereabouts. I think having the option to have someone who can bowl above 90mph is what any captain wants. When it comes to that first Test match, I'll be making sure that I pick the best team for that first game," Stokes said.

"With our bowling group, I've asked the medical team to give us the best opportunity to have eight bowlers to select from for every game. I think this year's Ashes, in particular, the games are quite close together. Being able to have those resources available every game is something I'm really keen to have.

"I could pick a 20-man squad (right now) because that's how fortunate we are at the moment to be able to pick from this group of English players who are so good at the moment," added Stokes.

Before the commencement of the Ashes on June 16, England are set to play a one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's from June 1.