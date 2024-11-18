Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Australia’s assistant coach Daniel Vettori to miss first Test for IPL mega auction

Hyderabad: Australian cricket team’s assistant coach Daniel Vettori will not be in the Australian support staff unit for the first Australia vs India Test match for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 22, as he would be attending the Indian Premier League mega player auction in Jeddah.

Vettori, who is the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be travelling to Jeddah to take part in the player auction on November 24 and 25.

Vettori is expected to leave on the first day of the first Test match and is expected to make a return well in time before the second Test starts in Adelaide. The former New Zealand captain will then align with the team for the reminder of the series.

Cricket Australia’s national development coach Lachlan Stevens will fill in for Vettori for the first Australia vs India Test match at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Along with Vettori, former players-turned-commentators Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer will also travel to Jeddah and will not be a part of the Australia’s Channel Seven broadcasting commentary panel.

While Ponting is the head coach of Punjab Kings, Langer is the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants.