Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudarshan back-ups for Indian team for Test matches

Hyderabad: Top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal is now in the mix as one of the back-ups for the Indian team’s playing XI for the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Devdutt Padikkal, who can open the innings or even play at the number three spot, has been asked to stay back in Australia after a spate of injury concerns cropped up in the Indian team.

Devdutt Padikkal was a part of the India A squad, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, and played two four-day matches against Australia A recently.

Padikkal, however, did not have a great outing in the Australia vs India four-day match and scored 36, 88, 26, 1 in the four innings.

Devdutt Padikkal was included in Karnataka’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad and is now a back-up for the Indian team. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is slated to miss the first Test due to family commitments, and Shubman Gill, who is nursing a thumb fracture, Padikkal could be thrown into the mix along with KL Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwaran to make it to the playing XI.

Incidentally, Easwaran was also a part of the India A squad and his weakness against the moving ball was exposed in the recently-concluded tour. However, with Padikkal making a small mark, he has the headstart to make it to the first choice back-up.

Devdutt Padikkal made his Test debut against England in Dharamsala this year and scored 65, batting at number four.

Along with Padikkal, B Sai Sudarshan is also in the mix. He scored a 100 at Mackay in the first match as a back-up for the Indian team.

The duo have been asked to stay back due to their familiarity with the Australian conditions.

Sudharsan is yet to make his Test debut and has played three ODIs against South Africa last year and one T20I against Zimbabwe in July this year.