Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma to join Indian team midway of Perth Test, set to be available from second Ind vs Aus Test

Hyderabad: Indian cricket team’s captain Rohit Sharma will join the Indian Test squad in Perth on Sunday, the third day of the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma opted out of the first Test match, handing over the captaincy duties to Jasprit Bumrah, as he is on paternity leave. Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with a baby on November 15.

Rohit Sharma had kept the BCCI, the Indian think-tank and the selectors in the loop and said he would be unavailable for the first Test match. However, with him becoming a father for the second time on November 15, there were talks of the captain joining the Indian team well in time for the first Test match, which is scheduled to be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth from November 22. However, Rohit Sharma chose to stay back and spend time with his family and join the team at a later date.

India’s fast bowler and designated vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is leading team India in the Perth Test and he had been getting inputs from his senior on captaincy tips.

This is the second time Bumrah will be leading the Indian team. He led India in the fifth Test against England in 2022 after Rohit Sharma was unavailable due to COVID-19.

Bumrah, in his pre-match press conference, said Rohit Sharma has been in touch with him and the team. “I spoke with Rohit (Sharma) earlier. I got a little bit of clarity on leading the side after coming in here,” Bumrah had said.

Rohit’s absence and Shubman Gill’s injury opened up two spots in the top order for team India and that is likely to be filled by KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal. Abhimanyu Easwaran is also another name doing the rounds.

With Rohit joining the team midway the first Test, the 37-year-old will take back the captaincy duties for the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval that starts on December 6.