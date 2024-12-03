Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Washington Sundar Likely to Play in 2nd Pink-Ball Test at Adelaide

Washington Sundar is expected to stay in India's starting lineup for the pink-ball, second test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, which begins on December 6. Sundar has a 90% chance of getting chosen for the important game, according to trustworthy BCCI sources.

In an unexpected decision, India's squad management selected Washington Sundar for the first Test match in Perth over seasoned spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. India won by a commanding 295 runs. Despite bowling statistics of 0/1 and 2/48 and hitting 4 and 29 with the bat, Sundar's all-around performances were crucial to India's triumph.

Sundar's readmission to the national team has been largely attributed to his strong play. In the recent pink-ball tour match in Canberra against the Prime Minister's XI, he also performed admirably, taking 1/38 and scoring 42*. Since his Test comeback against New Zealand in October, when he took 11 wickets for just 115 runs in the second Test in Pune, he has shown remarkable performances that have solidified his spot in India's Test team.

In addition to his accomplishments in cricket, Washington Sundar's recent acquisition by the Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction highlighted his increasing worth as an all-around player in both domestic and international competitions.

Sundar's ongoing presence in the starting XI, with the Adelaide Test in a few days, shows that India believes in his ability as they want to continue their dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.