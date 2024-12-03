Live
- Cyclone Fengal: MK Stalin announces relief package for victims
- Swathi Garudasu Redefines Data Architecture
- South Korea: 38 Vietnamese tourists go missing in Jeju
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Washington Sundar Likely to Play in 2nd Pink-Ball Test at Adelaide
- ‘Grand event’: 40,000 people expected to attend MahaYuti’s swearing-in function
- DMHO Dr. S.K. Siddappa Calls for Increased Palliative Care Admissions and Improved Patient Services
- Sandhya Ganipineni: Mastering SAP and Creating a Niche in Innovation and Leadership
- Flash Mob in Central London Dances to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Hits, Creating Viral Video
- Empowering Abilities: Gadwal Celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities
- Cyclone Fengal: A Case Study in Unpredictable Cyclones and Forecasting Challenges
Just In
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Washington Sundar Likely to Play in 2nd Pink-Ball Test at Adelaide
Washington Sundar is set to play in India's XI for the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide, with key performances boosting his selection.
Washington Sundar is expected to stay in India's starting lineup for the pink-ball, second test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, which begins on December 6. Sundar has a 90% chance of getting chosen for the important game, according to trustworthy BCCI sources.
In an unexpected decision, India's squad management selected Washington Sundar for the first Test match in Perth over seasoned spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. India won by a commanding 295 runs. Despite bowling statistics of 0/1 and 2/48 and hitting 4 and 29 with the bat, Sundar's all-around performances were crucial to India's triumph.
Sundar's readmission to the national team has been largely attributed to his strong play. In the recent pink-ball tour match in Canberra against the Prime Minister's XI, he also performed admirably, taking 1/38 and scoring 42*. Since his Test comeback against New Zealand in October, when he took 11 wickets for just 115 runs in the second Test in Pune, he has shown remarkable performances that have solidified his spot in India's Test team.
In addition to his accomplishments in cricket, Washington Sundar's recent acquisition by the Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction highlighted his increasing worth as an all-around player in both domestic and international competitions.
Sundar's ongoing presence in the starting XI, with the Adelaide Test in a few days, shows that India believes in his ability as they want to continue their dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.