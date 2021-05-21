Bowling to Rohit Sharma easy, can get him out both ways, says Ex-Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir  

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has said bowling to Rohit Sharma was easier than bowling to Indian skipper Virat Kohli before adding that he did not find either of the two batters difficult.

Amir, who has decided to focus on league cricket across the globe, went on to explain that Rohit struggles against the left-arm pacers in limited-overs, while Kohli is "slightly tougher" because he thrives under pressure.

"I haven't found it tough bowling to either. In fact, I find it easy to bowl to him (Rohit). I feel that I can get him out both ways. He struggles against the in-swinger from a left-armer and as well as against the ball that goes away early on. I may say that I find bowling to Virat slightly tougher because he revels in pressure situations, but otherwise, I've never found it difficult bowling to either of the two," Amir told Cricwick.

Amir destroyed India's top-order during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final by dismissing Kohli, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan. Amir had finished with terrific figures of 3 for 16 in 6 overs as Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs to claim the trophy.

Last year, Amir shocked the cricketing world by announcing international retirement, citing 'mental torture' by the management as the reason behind his decision. The fast bowler had openly criticised Pakistan coaching staff including Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq on a number of occasions.

In an interview with PakPassion.net, Amir was asked if he would play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after getting British citizenship. The fast bowler replied, "At the moment I've been granted indefinite leave to remain in the United Kingdom. I'm enjoying my cricket these days and plan to play for another 6 or 7 years so let's see how things go. My children will grow up in England and receive their education there so no doubt I will be spending a fair amount of time there. At the moment, I've not really thought about the other possibilities and opportunities available and how things will turn out when I receive British citizenship in the future."