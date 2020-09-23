Chahal changed the game for us: Kohli

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli lauded his teammates for keeping their composure as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs in their opening encounter. "Last year we were on the other side of the results. We kept our composure tonight," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Yuzi (Chahal) came in and changed the game for us. Tonight he showed that if you have skill, you can get purchase on any wicket. He came in and bowled attacking lines," said Kohli of Chahal. The RCB skipper further said that it was heartening to see that the team didn't let negativity slip into the bowling group, which according to him, was a "great sign".

RCB will next play Kings XI Punjab at the same venue on Thursday.