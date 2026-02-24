AP, Telangana likely to receive rains for two days

Unseasonal rains have been occurring across several districts in Telangana. In Hyderabad, light rainfall was reported overnight, with trees uprooted in Newelmal village of Nirmal district. In Jagtial district, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds caused damage to mango and maize crops.

A low-pressure area continues to form in the southwest-central Bay of Bengal, with a visible trough extending from West Bengal to the north coast. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warnings of light to moderate rainfall across Andhra Pradesh today and tomorrow, with thunderstorms expected in some areas. The Amaravati Meteorological Department has advised residents to stay alert.

In Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department predicts rainfall in Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Suryapet, and Wanaparthy districts within the next 2-3 hours. Thunderstorms and lightning, along with strong winds, are also likely. The department confirmed that Hyderabad experienced heavy rainfall throughout the night.