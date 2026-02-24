BJP OBC Morcha slams govt over Kummera tragedy

BJP state president N Ramchander Rao will visit the family of the infant, who tragically died during the Mallanna Jatara at Kummera village in Nagarkurnool district to express condolences to the bereaved family.

Rao will be accompanied by several senior leaders, including Talloju Achari, a former member of the National BC Commission, Kalyan Naik, BJP state vice-president, Dileep Achari and Dr Solanki Srinivas, BJP state official spokespersons, as well as Vemula Narender Rao, BJP Nagarkurnool district president. Other local leaders are also expected to join.

The BJP leadership emphasised that the visit is intended to express solidarity with the grieving family and to highlight the need for accountability in the incident that has shocked the state. The party has already demanded strict action against those responsible and urged authorities to ensure justice for the victims.

Earlier, addressing the media on Monday, BJP OBC Morcha state president Anand Goud criticised the Telangana government, alleging that the state is functioning under “unofficial emergency-like conditions.”

Referring to the tragic incident in Kummera village, Nagarkurnool district, where a two-month-old infant died during the Mallikarjuna Swamy Jatara, Goud described the episode as “heart-wrenching and a reflection of collapsing law and order.” He alleged that temple officials demanded money from devotees despite no ticketing system, and when questioned, assaulted a young mother and her family. The infant later died amid the chaos.

Goud accused ruling party-backed individuals of attacking Ganesh, a youth from the Chakali community, with caste-based abuses and violence. He condemned the police for failing to act despite videos showing women pleading for mercy. “Even after 48 hours of protests by BC and SC organisations, the government moved only under pressure,” he said.

The BJP leader demanded immediate arrests of eight persons and called on the Women’s Commission to take suo motu action. He warned that justice must be delivered to the victim’s family. Goud further alleged that Congress leaders are misusing police power to suppress opposition while shielding ruling party members involved in serious crimes. “This government protects MIM and corruption, while ordinary citizens suffer,” he charged.

Senior BJP leaders Taduri Srinivas and Narender Rao, Nagarkurnool district president, also attended the press meet, vowing to continue the fight until justice is served.