Chakaravarthy added to India’s ODI squad

Nagpur: Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was on Tuesday added to India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

Chakaravarthy’s potential selection is backed by his remarkable ‘Player of the Series’ performance in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against England, where he finished as India’s highest wicket-taker, scalping 14 wickets, including a sensational five-fer.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Varun Chakaravarthy to India’s squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against England,” said BCCI in a statement.

With the ODI series set to begin on Thursday in Nagpur, Chakaravarthy has already started training with the squad.

The 33-year-old’s ability to trouble England’s batting lineup with his variations and deceptive spin played a crucial role in India’s 4-1 series victory. Despite having played only 23 List A (50-over) games, Chakravarthy has an impressive record of 59 wickets at a strike rate of 19.8.

His recent exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker among spinners, further strengthened his case. He picked up 18 wickets at an astonishing average of 12.16, including a best of 5-9.

Chakaravarthy’s addition adds further depth to India’s spin department. With the deadline for squad changes for the Champions Trophy set for February 12, he remains a strong candidate for selection. However, it is unlikely that he will be added to the CT squad without playing a single ODI. India have got three finger spinners -- two left-armers (Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel) and one right-arm off-spinner in Washington Sundar. Kuldeep Yadav, who is returning to the Indian team after undergoing a sports hernia surgery in October 2024, is the lone wrist spinner in the squad.

With the Champions Trophy approaching, the selectors are likely testing different combinations to finalise their squad for the ICC event in Dubai later this month. (IANS)

India’s updated ODI squad for England series:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.