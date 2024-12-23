Live
Just In
Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan Match Likely to Be Held on This Date
The India vs Pakistan match is likely to take place on February 23, 2025, in the ICC Champions Trophy. Get all the details about the tournament, co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, including key match dates.
The schedule for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has been finalized, with the tournament set to start on February 19, 2025.
Pakistan and the UAE will jointly host the event, with India's matches taking place in Dubai, while the remaining games will be hosted in Pakistan.
On December 22, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and UAE Cricket Board president Sheikh Nahyan Al Mubarak confirmed that India’s matches will be held in Dubai. If India progresses to the knockout stage, both the semi-finals and the final will take place in the UAE.
The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match is scheduled for February 23, 2025. According to Cricinfo, India’s group also includes Bangladesh and New Zealand.
India will face Bangladesh on February 20 and New Zealand on March 2, with all these group-stage matches expected to be held in Dubai.
The tournament will kick off with the opening match between the Daiyadi team and New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi. The semi-finals are scheduled for March 4 and March 5, with the final on March 9. The ICC will soon announce the full official schedule.
A total of 8 teams will compete in the Champions Trophy, divided into two groups:
- Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh
- Group B: Afghanistan, South Africa, Australia, and England
India’s group-stage matches in the tournament are as follows:
- Against Bangladesh on February 20
- Against New Zealand on March 2
- Against Pakistan on February 23