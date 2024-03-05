Colin De Grandhomme, Narsingh Deonarine join New York Strikers for Legends Cricket Trophy

New York : New York Strikers has announced the inclusion of former New Zealand player Colin De Grandhomme and ex-West Indies batter Narsingh Deonarine to their roster for the Legends Cricket Trophy.

This top-tier cricket event marks the debut participation of the Strikers and is scheduled to take place from March 8 to 19 at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

De Grandhomme, renowned for his explosive batting prowess and dynamic all-round capabilities, expresses his enthusiasm for joining the Strikers. "I am thrilled to be a part of the team alongside cricketing luminaries like Yuvraj, Alviro, and other legendary icons. I am eager to contribute significantly to our team's success."



Deonarine, celebrated for his elegant stroke play and wealth of experience, also shares his excitement for the upcoming season. "I am prepared to return to competitive cricket and eagerly await the start of the season. I am enthusiastic about showcasing my unique skills and achieving early triumphs with this squad of top legends."

Sagar Khanna, the Owner of the franchise, highlighted the team's dedication to excellence and strategic development through these acquisitions. "At the New York Superstar Strikers, we are committed to nurturing a culture of greatness. Uniting the world's top cricketing icons in one league has always been our goal, for ensuring the enduring spirit of cricket.”

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Sri Lanka, this cricket showdown promises a unique and enthralling experience as cricketing legends showcase their prowess on the vibrant fields of the cricket-loving nation.