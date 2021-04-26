Cricket Australia in regular touch with their players participating in IPL 2021

Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association have been in regular contact with their players, coaches and commentators participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The 14th edition of the tournament is being oragnised under strict biosecurity protocols. Following the recent departures of Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) duo of Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, a total of 13 Australian players are in the country to participate in the IPL 2021.

Australian players in the IPL 2021: David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile (Mumbai Indians), Ben Cutting, Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders), Moises Henriques, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith (Punjab Kings), Seve Smith, Marcus Stoinis (Delhi Capitals), and Jason Behrendoff (Chennai Super Kings).

"Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association remain in regular contact with Australian players, coaches, and commentators taking part in the Indian Premier League, which is being conducted under strict biosecurity protocols.

We will continue to listen to feedback from those on the ground in India and the advice of the Australian Government. Our thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time," CA official release stated.

The last two days have seen as many as three Australian players pull off from the IPL 2021: Tye, Richardson and Zampa.

"AJ Tye flew back to Australia earlier today due to personal reasons. We will continue to offer any support he may need," RR broke the news in a tweet on their official handle on Sunday.

On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced that Richardson and Zampa were flying back home due to personal reasons.

"Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support," wrote RCB on their official Twitter account.

With Tye's departure, RR are left with only four overseas players: David Miller, Jos Buttler, Mustafizur Rahman, and Chris Morris. Earlier in the season, RR lost Ben Stokes to finger injury after their campaign opener against Punjab Kings. England all-rounder Liam Livingstone decided to pull out of the IPL 2021 due to fatigue caused by a bio-secure bubble.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced that he would be taking a break from the IPL 2021 as he wants to support his family who are currently battling COVID-19.

"I would be taking a break from this year's IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you, @DelhiCapitals," tweeted Ashwin.

The ongoing season of the IPL is being played at just six venues due to the country's COVID-19 situation and none of the teams have the luxury of playing at home. The final will be played on May 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.