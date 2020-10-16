Cricket journalist and commentator Bhimani dies at 80

Mumbai: Veteran journalist and former cricket commentator Kishore Bhimani died on Thursday at the age of 80. Bhimani was a leading voice when it came to cricket commentary in the Eighties and Nineties.

Bhimani also edited the sports pages of Kolkata's top newspaper, The Statesman. He was also a noted columnist.

Bhimani had received a lifetime achievement award in 2013 for his contribution to sports and media. His only son, GautamBhimani, is a well-known television personality and a quiz master.

Tributes poured in from several quarters, especially from old-timers like former Indian cricket captain, Bishan Singh Bedi.

Bedi tweeted: "... he was one of the good Old Fashioned Crkt writer who took Crkt writings like a player who takes to playing...Condolences to his Spouse Rita & Son Gautam..GodBless All Always... Fondly."

Bhimani was one of the leading commentators alongside NarottamPuri, Ravi Chaturvedi ad SushilDoshi. Bhimani had commentated on the famous Tied Test in 1986. Fellow journalists who saw Bhimani (Sr) at work, were among those who paid their tribute.

"As a child listening to cricket commentary, the names SusheelDoshi, NarottamPuri, KishoreBhimani, Ravi Chaturvedi, AnupamGulati were as famous as Gavaskar, Vishy, Kapil, Bedi, Chandra. The voices brought the game into our homes and hearts.," wrote veteran journalist MakrandWaingankar.