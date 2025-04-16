DC vs RR IPL 2025: Squad, Pitch, Weather, and Match Preview

After their first loss of the season, Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to bounce back when they play Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC lost by 12 runs to Mumbai Indians in their last game, ending their four-match winning streak.

Even after the loss, DC is still in a strong position, sitting second in the IPL 2025 points table. They will face a Rajasthan Royals team that has been struggling. RR has won only two of their first four matches. They lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game on Sunday. One of RR’s biggest problems has been their lack of strong batting.

Head-to-Head Record: DC vs RR

Matches played: 29

DC wins: 14

RR wins: 15

DC’s Record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Matches played: 86

DC wins: 38

DC losses: 46

No result: 1

Tied: 1

DC vs RR at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Matches played: 9

DC wins: 6

RR wins: 3

Weather and Pitch Report for Delhi Delhi will be hot, but the temperature will cool down in the evening. The temperature will be around 38°C. There's no chance of rain.

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is likely to be good for batting. In the last seven matches, teams batting first have scored over 200 runs and won each time. So, the team winning the toss will likely want to bat first.



