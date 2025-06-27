Dewald Brevis set for Test debut as new-look South Africa face Zimbabwe in Bulawayo

Bulawayo: The 21-year-old batting prodigy Dewald Brevis gears up for his long-awaited Test debut against Zimbabwe, with the first Test set to begin on June 28 at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Known for his fearless stroke-play and explosive performances in white-ball cricket, Brevis will now have the chance to showcase his talent in the red-ball format, as the Proteas field a youthful, reshaped XI in the absence of several senior stars.

The spotlight falls on Brevis at a time of transition for South Africa. Their regular Test captain, Temba Bavuma — fresh from leading the Proteas to their historic ICC World Test Championship title triumph over Australia — has been ruled out of the series due to a left hamstring injury.

In his place, seasoned spinner Keshav Maharaj will take over the captaincy, tasked with guiding an inexperienced side in challenging conditions.

With Aiden Markram, who struck a hundred in the winning cause in the WTC final against Australia, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi rested following the WTC triumph, the Proteas will field a fresh opening pair in Matthew Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi. The middle order will be anchored by wicketkeeper-batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brevis, and David Bedingham, with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder adding balance.

Kyle Verreynne and Maharaj bolster the lower order, while Corbin Bosch adds depth as another all-round option.

The pace attack, though relatively untested, offers promise. Codi Yusuf and young sensation Kwena Maphaka will share the new ball, supported by Mulder and Bosch. With Maharaj leading the spin department, South Africa’s emerging stars will be eager to seize their chance and make a mark in Bulawayo.

South Africa's Playing XI vs Zimbabwe for 1st Test:

Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne,Corbin Bosch,Keshav Maharaj (C), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka