Ellyse Perry rejoins NSW after six-year Victoria stint

Ellyse Perry is returning to New South Wales after spending six years representing Victoria in state cricket.

Despite her limited availability - just 20 Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) matches for Victoria due to international duties - Perry impressed with 1052 runs at an average of 75.14 and took 13 wickets.

Her return to NSW, the reigning WNCL champions, comes with similar restrictions, as she will miss the early part of next season while competing in the ODI World Cup. However, there could be a window for her to play in January ahead of Australia's multi-format series against India.

During her time with Victoria, Perry continued to represent the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL.

“The last six years I’ve spent in Melbourne and at Cricket Victoria have been extremely fond ones and I’m incredibly grateful for all the opportunities and memories that I’ll cherish,” Perry said.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in Sydney and closer to my family and longtime friends. It’s been lovely to stay in touch with CNSW through the Sixers and I feel very fortunate to be walking back into a world class program led by Leah Poulton and her staff.”

Leah Poulton, Head of Female Elite Cricket at Cricket NSW, said Perry’s return is a significant moment for the program.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ellyse back home to the Breakers. She’s not only one of the world’s premier cricketers, but also a role model and leader whose impact extends far beyond the field," Poulton said. "Pez’ professionalism, experience, and approach to the game make her an incredible asset to any team, and we’re excited to have her back in our program."

This July, she’s set to play for Hampshire before joining Birmingham Phoenix for The Hundred in August.

Australia have a relatively quiet winter schedule, with their next international commitment being an away ODI series against India in September, which will serve as preparation for the World Cup.