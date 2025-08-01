England Crush India’s Batting at The Oval: Atkinson Shines with 5 Wickets

In the final Test at The Oval, Team India had a poor performance in the first innings. They were all out for just 224 runs. Only Karun Nair played well, scoring 57 runs. All other batters failed to make an impact.

England’s bowlers were excellent, especially Atkinson, who took 5 wickets and troubled the Indian batsmen. Josh Tong got 3 wickets, and Woakes took 1 wicket.

Day 2 Collapse

India started Day 2 at 204 for 6. But in just 30 minutes, they lost their last 4 wickets for only 20 more runs.

Josh Tong bowled out Karun Nair (57) with a superb inswing delivery.

Atkinson quickly cleaned up the lower order, getting rid of:

Washington Sundar (26)

Mohammed Siraj (0)

Prasidh Krishna (0)

What Happened Earlier

India batted first after losing the toss. In the first session:

They scored 72/2 before lunch.

Jaiswal (2) and Rahul (14) got out early.

Shubman Gill was run out for 17, making it 83/3.

Sai Sudarshan scored 38 but couldn't stay long.

Jadeja (9) and Dhruv Jurel (19) also failed to contribute much.

The only good partnership came from Washington Sundar and Karun Nair, who added 65 runs, helping India cross 200.