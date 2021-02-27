England looked like startled rabbits: Hussain

London: England have lost their batting rhythm after playing on two difficult surfaces and looked like "startled rabbits" in the second innings of the third Test against India, according to former skipper Nasser Hussain.

Hussain said it's all about mentality now and the tourists need to find a way to draw the series, which will be a good result for them. England on Thursday suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the third Test against India inside two days to hand India an unassailable 2-1 lead.

Joe Root and his men struggled on the spin-friendly Motera pitch, managing 112 and 81 in their two innings respectively. "I don't think it was an 81 all out pitch but this was a much tougher pitch than Chennai", Hussain said. The 52-year-old, who represented England in 96 Tests, feels England need to get a good score in the first innings to have a chance at winning the next Test.

"It is all about the mentality of that side now and to be fair to them a lot of the chat about the pitches and umpires has come from outside the dressing room. I have not heard a single England player say these conditions are unfair," said Hussain.

"They have to find a way and Zak Crawley's first-innings fifty was a positive. The carrot is there, 2-2 with India will not be a bad result at all. "Although I know that is a long way away when England haven't reached 200 in five innings. They have to get a score in the first innings," he added.

Hussain feels the scheduling, that sees English players play 17 Test, a World T20 while also participating in the IPL, is ridiculous and the selectors shouldn't be blamed for implementing the rotation policy.

"The fault is not with the selectors or the players, it is with the schedule. Seventeen Tests, including part of an Ashes series, two IPLs, and a World T20 during a year in a global pandemic is ridiculous."

"You cannot cope with that as an international cricketer and the selectors are trying to do their best. So, I can't say that and then go off on one when England lose."