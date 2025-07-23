Live
England vs India 4th Test: England Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First at Old Trafford
Highlights
England won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Check full playing XIs and match details
England cricket team captain Ben Stokes won the toss again and chose to bowl first in the 4th Test match between England and India. The match is taking place at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.
The weather and pitch may help fast bowlers in the morning.
India Team Playing Today:
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- KL Rahul
- Sai Sudharsan
- Shubman Gill (captain)
- Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Washington Sundar
- Shardul Thakur
- Anshul Kamboj
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Mohammed Siraj
India has some young players and experienced stars. They will look to score good runs and start strong.
England Team Playing Today:
- Zak Crawley
- Ben Duckett
- Ollie Pope
- Joe Root
- Harry Brook
- Ben Stokes (captain)
- Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper)
- Liam Dawson
- Chris Woakes
- Brydon Carse
- Jofra Archer
England has picked strong bowlers and big hitters. Jofra Archer is back in the team.
