  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports > Cricket

England vs India 4th Test: England Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First at Old Trafford

England vs India 4th Test: England Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First at Old Trafford
x

England vs India 4th Test: England Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First at Old Trafford

Highlights

England won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Check full playing XIs and match details

England cricket team captain Ben Stokes won the toss again and chose to bowl first in the 4th Test match between England and India. The match is taking place at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

The weather and pitch may help fast bowlers in the morning.

India Team Playing Today:

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • KL Rahul
  • Sai Sudharsan
  • Shubman Gill (captain)
  • Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Washington Sundar
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Anshul Kamboj
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Mohammed Siraj

India has some young players and experienced stars. They will look to score good runs and start strong.

England Team Playing Today:

  • Zak Crawley
  • Ben Duckett
  • Ollie Pope
  • Joe Root
  • Harry Brook
  • Ben Stokes (captain)
  • Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper)
  • Liam Dawson
  • Chris Woakes
  • Brydon Carse
  • Jofra Archer

England has picked strong bowlers and big hitters. Jofra Archer is back in the team.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick