England vs India 4th Test: England Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First at Old Trafford

England cricket team captain Ben Stokes won the toss again and chose to bowl first in the 4th Test match between England and India. The match is taking place at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

The weather and pitch may help fast bowlers in the morning.

India Team Playing Today:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill (captain)

Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

Ravindra Jadeja

Washington Sundar

Shardul Thakur

Anshul Kamboj

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

India has some young players and experienced stars. They will look to score good runs and start strong.

England Team Playing Today:

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Ollie Pope

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes (captain)

Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper)

Liam Dawson

Chris Woakes

Brydon Carse

Jofra Archer

England has picked strong bowlers and big hitters. Jofra Archer is back in the team.