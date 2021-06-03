England vs New Zealand: Devon Conway scores 200 on Test debut, bags several records

New Zealand opener Devon Conway became the second New Zealand cricketer to score a double century on Test debut on Thursday. He achieved the landmark on Day two of the ongoing first Test against England at Lord's.

Overall, he was the seventh cricketer to do so in the longest format of the game after Tip Foster (England), Lawrence Rowe (West Indies), Brendon Kuruppu (Sri Lanka), Matthew Sinclair (New Zealand), Jacques Rudolph (South Africa), and Kyle Mayers (West Indies).



Foster still holds the record for registering the highest score on Test debut – 287, ahead of Rudolph (222 not out) and Rowe (214).



Conway, on Thursday, smashed a short ball bowled by Mark Wood over the fine leg for a huge six and reach the milestone of 200 off 347 deliveries. The 29-year-old opening batsman also became the first player to score a double century on Test debut at the Home of Cricket – Lord's, London.



The New Zealand opening batsman struck 22 fours and a six, which took him to the landmark, in his knock of 200 off 347. Conway was also the first visiting player to score a double century n England since Graeme Smith, who achieved that in 2003 at Lord's.



Conway's 200 was also the second highest score by an opening batsman on Test debut after Sri Lanka's Kuruppu, who had put up an unbeaten 201 off 548 balls against New Zealand in 1987.



Meanwhile, Conway also broke the record for registering the highest score on Test debut against England. The previous record was held by West Indies' George Headley (176, in 1930).



After opting to bat, New Zealand posted 378 in 122.4 overs in the first innings against England on Thursday. Apart from Conway's 200, Henry Nicholls contributed with 61 off 175 balls. England medium pacer Ollie Robinson was the hosts' best bowler as he finished with 4 for 75 in his maiden outing in the whites for his country. While Mark Wood claimed three wickets, veteran pacer James Anderson picked two wickets.