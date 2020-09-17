Fans to enjoy IPL, EPL in unique way as GloFans launches Quiz App

New Delhi: In a bid to bring smile on fans' faces in the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, GloFans -- a digital sports gaming platform -- has launched the nation's first free-to-use mobile 'Quiz App' during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will feature daily trivia along with exclusive fan reactions all the way from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Various mobile gaming apps have enthralled the cricket fans across the nation for some time in the past. However, GloFans Quiz App eyes to cater the demand of the fans in a unique way as it wouldn't charge a single penny from them for joining, playing or enjoying the various contests during the IPL 2020.

GloFans will not just help fans in expanding their knowledge of the game but has something more to offer as it has also announced a jackpot prize in both the boys and girls category, with the name of the two lucky winners to be announced just after the IPL season concludes.

Not just confined within the 22-yards, GloFans will also meet the demands of the football fans in a similar fashion in the ongoing 2020-21 season of the English Premier League (EPL).

India skipper Virat Kohli may have many feathers on his cap but the run-machine is yet to lift his maiden IPL trophy. Despite that, Kohli's die-hard fan, Sukumar, is optimistic that the charismatic leader will soon end the long drought and expressed that he will now cheer for the star batsman and his team more passionately through the GloFans app.

"There is a lot of potential in RCB and in such difficult times (Covid-19 situation) when my leader Kohli marshals his troop in the field, this mobile app will enable me to grow my support and love for his entire side," Kumar asserted.

Heaping praise on the app, a die-hard Indian cricket fan from Bengaluru, Vandana Atri, said: "Finally! An app that is designed by a group of fans and not just the IT people which are promoted by B-town stars. In GloFans app, the fans, who are our heroes, are the creators and consumers."

Meanwhile, the famous mother-son duo of Vasantha Harish and Ajith Harish, who both have travelled to different venues even outside the nation to stand behind the Blue Jersey, asserted: "Football is undoubtedly the most-loved sport in the country after cricket and such initiatives by GloFans is simply just going to increase its reach in various parts of India."

The users will also have a chance to challenge their friends or rival team's fans by organising any contest based on any cricketer, team, venue or format. Moreover, the GloFans Quiz App has been created and administered by the fans themselves.

In the beginning, the app will be available to the users in English and later on in Hindi and will be a click away from being installed -- free of cost -- for both the Android and iOS users.

GloFans also aims to bring in similar contents for other combat sports besides motorsports and basketball, etc in the near future.