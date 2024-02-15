‘Felling bad for Sarfaraz Khan’: Ravindra Jadeja apologises after his error causes run-out, ends debutant's innings

Rajkot: Ravindra Jadeja apologized to Test debutant Sarfaraz Khan after a mistake in the call for a run got the Mumbai batter run out on Day 1 of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here on Thursday.

Sarfaraz was flawless with his lofts down the ground, pulls, and sweeps to reach his first Test fifty with seven fours and a six in 48 deliveries, the joint second-quickest for an India debutant.

However, a nervous moment got him run out when Jadeja on 99 played a straight drive down to mid-on called for an impossible single, and unsuccessfully sent Sarfaraz back. Mark Wood guarding the mid-on region picked the ball early and threw it straight at the non-striker's end to send back the debutant. Sarfaraz, who was looking good for a three-figure mark, got out to an unfortunate incident on 62.

“Feeling bad for Sarfaraz Khan, it was my wrong call. Well played,” said Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram.

That run out of Sarfaraz brought out an angry reaction from skipper Rohit Sharma, who flung his cap down in anger in the dressing room. Jadeja got to the hundred on the next ball, but the celebrations were subdued since Sarfaraz had got out just one delivery before.

Sarfaraz had a few nervous moments, especially with Wood bowling short balls, before settling himself in nicely against the spinners. He showed good footwork, used the depth of the crease well, and was fine in picking the lengths and playing with soft hands to manoeuvre against the spinners while taking calculated risks.