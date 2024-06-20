Former India and Karnataka cricketer David Johnson passes away

Former India and Karnataka cricketer David Johnson died after sustaining a fall in his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday. His wife and two children survive the 52-year-old.

According to news reports, Johnson died after falling from a balcony on the fourth floor of his apartment. After the fall, the residents and family members rushed him to a hospital nearby but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Johnson, who had been ailing for sometime now, was running a cricket academy near his residence. While many speculate that it is a case of suicide as Johnson has been ailing for a while, the police haven’t confirmed it yet.

Johnson formed a formidable bowling lineup for Karnataka that included Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, Anil Kumble and Dodda Ganesh.

The 52-year-old played two Test matches for India in 1996 and played for Karnataka in 39 first-class matches. He has three Test wickets against his name. He played Test matches against Australia and South Africa. Against Australia, he dismissed Michael Slater while he accounted for Herschelle Gibbs and Brian McMillan of South Africa in his second Test match.

In 39 First Class matches, Johnson picked up 125 wickets, including four five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul in a match.

Former Indian captain Kumble and the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary took to social media to condole Johnson’s untimely passing.

“Saddened to hear (of, sic) the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon, ‘Benny’,” Kumble wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler, David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered, “ Jay Shah tweeted.

Former India pacer and Johnson’s teammate, Dodda Ganesh, said he was shocked to hear the news. “It is a shocking news, as we had played together from our tennis cricket days for a club called Jai Karnataka. Later we played together for state and the country. That Karnataka bowling attack was the Indian bowling attack for a long time. In fact, six members from the state, including Rahul Dravid, was in the India squad at the same time. I doubt any other state has managed that feat,” Ganesh told PTI after Johnson’s passing away.