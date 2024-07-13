Free entry for fans in Women’s T20 Asia Cup; India vs Pakistan on July 19

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that fans will have a free entry into the stadium for the upcoming Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Dambulla. The T20 Asia Cup will be played from July 19 to July 28. All matches will be played in Dambulla.

In a media release, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed the move to have free entry for the fans. “All the games will be broadcast live across international platforms, and the stadium will be kept open for the public to enter for free in order to witness the games,” the statement read.



The Women’s T20 Asia Cup will have eight teams – India, Pakistan, UAE and Nepal in Group A along with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia in Group B – with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals.



The semifinals will be played on July 26 with the final scheduled on July 28.



India are seven-time winners of the Women’s Asia Cup and have taken part in all eight finals, losing one to Bangladesh in 2018. Sri Lanka have finished second-best five times while Pakistan have finished second twice.



In Dambulla, India will meet Pakistan on July 19, the opening day of the tournament while Sri Lanka will lock horns with Bangladesh in their first game on July 20.



The Executive Committee of SLC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have jointly appointed Ravin Wickramaratne as the Tournament Director. “Sri Lanka Cricket, with the support of the Asian Cricket Council, is planning to conduct a highly successful tournament, as a successful outcome of this tournament will help advance women’s cricket on the world stage,” Wickramaratne said in a media statement.

