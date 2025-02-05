HCA felicitates members of India U-19 T20 WC-winning team

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally welcomed the members of India’s U19 Women’s T20 World Cup team at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday and also felicitated the India stars for their “impressive win & outstanding performance” at the tournament in Malaysia.

India women successfully defended their U19 Women’s T20 World Cup after a dominant nine-wicket win over first-time finalist South Africa. Moreover, they also became the first side to win the title without losing any game.

Gongadi Trisha, who was named both ‘Player of the Tournament’ at the recently-concluded Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, along with teammate Drithi Kesari, received a warm welcome upon her arrival in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. They were accompanied by head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer and trainer Shalini.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association chief felicitated the players and support staff upon their arrival with a shawl and a bouquet.

“Warm welcome to our Telangana cricket stars G. Trisha, Drithi, head coach Nooshin, and trainer Shalini at Hyderabad Airport! Their impressive performance and victory in the U19 World Cup have made us all proud!” Arishnapally shared pictures from the felicitation on social media.

He also shared a video of the players’ arrival with a caption, “Welcomed and Felicitated our Telangana cricket stars G. Trisha, Drithi, Head Coach Nooshin & Trainer Shalini at Hyderabad Airport after their stellar performance in the U19 World Cup!”

At the U19 World Cup, Trisha set the record for most runs in a single edition of the event. The all-rounder amassed 309 runs in seven matches at a whopping average of 77.25 with one century. She also claimed seven wickets in as many matches with a best of 3-6.

Trisha was named Player of the Match in the final after she took 3-15 with her leg spin, and then hit 44 not out as India sealed a nine-wicket win to retain their U19 World Cup title.