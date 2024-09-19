ICC Delegation Inspects Pakistan Venues: Will India Participate?

An International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation has arrived in Pakistan to inspect the venues for the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan is set to host this prestigious tournament, marking the first time since 1996 that the country will organize an ICC event. The delegation’s visit aims to ensure that the stadiums, including Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and National Stadium in Karachi, meet the necessary international standards for hosting high-profile matches.

However, the spotlight is on whether India will participate in matches scheduled in Lahore, given the political tensions between the two neighboring nations. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed concerns over security, there has been no official statement on whether the Indian team will travel to Pakistan.

This visit by the ICC is a critical step in the preparation process for Pakistan as the nation works to ensure the successful execution of the tournament. A possible India-Pakistan clash in Lahore would be a major highlight, drawing global attention to the Champions Trophy. For now, cricket fans from both countries are eagerly awaiting updates regarding India’s participation and the venue's readiness.