ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: Winners to get $2.45 million in prize money

The winners of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will get $2.45 million in prize money, the highest in the history of the tournament.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 commenced in the USA and the West Indies on June 1 and the final will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.



The runners-up of the tournament will get a prize money of $1.28 million, while the losing semi-finalists will be awarded $7,87,500.



The total prize money for the entire tournament is estimated to be $11.25 million.



The teams that cross the first group stage and finish in the Super 8s will be winning $382,500 each. The teams placed ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th receive $247,500 each while teams that finish 13th to 20th place – the group stages – will return richer with $225,000. Every team will also receive an additional $31,154 for each match they win barring the semi-finals and final.



The format of this year’s tournament will see 40 first-round matches played before the top eight progress to the Super 8s. Four teams will then qualify for the semi-finals, which will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, ending with the final in Barbados.



Speaking about the prize money, which is the highest in the history of the tournament, ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said this team at the ICC hopes that the tournament would be an ‘out of this world’ event. “This event is historic in so many ways so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an Out of This World event,” he said, in a statement, shared by the ICC.

