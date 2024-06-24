 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa edges past West Indies; joins England in semifinals

South Africa survived a rain scare and then overcame a tough West Indies resistance to emerge victorious in their last Super Eight match and seal a semifinal berth in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Antigua.

South Africa won the toss and put the West Indies into bat first and a clinical performance from the Proteas, led by Tabraiz Shamsi (3/27), meant the West Indies were restricted to 135/8 in their 20 overs.



After a brief rain delay, soon after the South African chas started, the target was adjusted to 123 in 17 overs and after a wobbly show by the South African batters, Marco Jansen smacked one beyond the boundary ropes to help South Africa to a three-wicket win and oust the West Indies.



South Africa, unbeaten in the group so far, joined England in the last four. The other two semi finalists will be decided later on Monday and Tuesday when India meet Australia and Afghanistan take on Bangladesh.



South Africa were rocked early in the start when Andre Russell had Reeza Hendricks caught behind down the leg side off the first ball of the second over and soon sent Quinton de Kock, who was caught at backward square leg for 12, back to the hut in the same over to set up the tone for the match.



The crowd at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium came to life but any momentum the West Indies had built was lost when the skies opened immediately and play was delayed for almost 90 minutes.



Tristan Stubbs and Aiden Markram resumed with the score at 15/2 but soon it became 42/3 when Alzarri Joseph struck with his second delivery to remove Markram for 18.



Alzarri Joseph’s pace did for Heinrich Klaasen (22) in the eighth over but with the other West Indies bowlers proving to be expensive, the South Africans needed only a run-a-ball to reach their DLS-adjusted target.



Roston Chase came on in the 12th over to bowl David Miller for four and then sent back Stubbs (29) and Keshav Maharaj (2) to try and keep West Indies in the game but in the end Marco Jansen smashed Obed McCoy for a six in the first ball of the final over to hand South Africa the win.



Earlier, Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran couldn’t get going as the South African bowlers started to call the shots early in the match.



Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase, riding on some luck with dropped catches and close lbw calls, steadied the innings as they added 81 for the third wicket.



Shamsi broke the partnership in the 12th over when Mayers slashed the ball to Stubbs at deep cover point to depart for 35 and that was the last partnership of note in West Indies’ innings.



The left-arm spinner accounted for Chase (52) and Sherfane Rutherford (0) later and although Andre Russell hit a couple big sixes, West Indies finished with a below-par total.

