IND A vs AUS A: KL Rahul fails for second time, India A in trouble at 73/5, with an overall lead of just 11 runs

Hyderabad: Indian batter KL Rahul failed for the second time in as many opportunities as he got out for just 10 runs in the second innings of the ongoing India A vs Australia A unofficial Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Dhruv Jurel, who top-scored with 80 in the first innings, was batting on 19 along with Nitish Kumar Reddy (9 batting) when stumps were drawn on the second day with India A tottering at 73/5, with an overall lead of just 11 runs.

After being bowled out for 161 in the first innings, Prasidh Krishna took four wickets (4/50) while Mukesh Kumar chipped in with three (3/41) as Australia A were bowled out for 223 in their first innings.

India A started on a slow note but quickly slipped from 25/1 to 56/5, losing the wickets of Rahul (10), Ruturaj Gaikwad (11) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (17).

Sai Sudarshan also couldn’t make it count as he departed for just three runs and Devdutt Padikkal was out for just one as the Australian bowlers called the shots.

Easwaran and Rahul – a part of the Indian senior team for the Border Gavaskar Trophy – couldn’t make it count as both the batters looked out of sorts. Although Rahul looked good by negotiating early seam movement, he faltered in the first ball of spin, as he was bowled by Corey Rocchiccioli.

Easwaran looked all at bay in both the innings and given how he has played the moving ball, getting a chance to play for the Indian senior team in these conditions looks fragile.

On Saturday, Australia A would hope to wrap things up quickly and record another straight win, with minimum fuss.