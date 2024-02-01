IND v ENG: Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss Rajkot Test: Report

New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out of the second Test against England due to a hamstring injury, might miss the third Test scheduled to be played at Rajkot from February 15, as per reports.

Jadeja's hamstring injury appears to be more severe than initially anticipated, possibly sidelining him for an extended period, according to a report on Cricbuzz.

Speculation suggests it would be remarkable if he manages to return for the fourth Test in Ranchi, with the third Test in Rajkot also likely to be beyond his reach. The BCCI's recent release only confirms his absence for the second Test.

India, who are currently trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, might also miss the services of key players such as Virat Kohli, K.L Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami.

Shami, grappling with an ankle issue, is currently in London, undergoing treatments and injections. His participation in any match of the ongoing five-match Test series seems unlikely, raising questions about his readiness for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled for March to May.

The silence surrounding Virat Kohli's absence leaves uncertainty over his availability for the remaining matches. While the BCCI initially stated his withdrawal was limited to the first two Tests, Kohli's current absence from the country adds a layer of mystery to the situation.

In contrast, K.L Rahul's situation appears less alarming. Complaints of right quadriceps pain, related to a thigh surgery in 2022, prompted precautionary measures. Rahul is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and indications suggest he could recover in time for the third Test, given the substantial gap between the second and third Tests.