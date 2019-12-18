IND v WI, 2nd ODI: Here are few records at stake as India look to avoid a series loss

Ahead of the second One-Day International (ODI) between India and the West Indies on Wednesday, the hosts have quite a few records at stake.

Team India, who lost the opening match by eight wickets in Chennai, are in a must-win situation to stay alive in the series.

If Virat Kohli and Co fail to win Wednesday's match in Vishakapatnam, it will be their second consecutive ODI series loss at home. Their previous series was against Australia earlier this year, which the visitors won 3-2.

The Indian team has not lost two straight bilateral ODI series at home in the last 15 years. The last time that happened was when India suffered a loss to the West Indies in a seven-match series in 2002-2003 followed by a 4-2 defeat to Pakistan in 2004-05.

India and West Indies have played each other in as many as 131 ODIs; out of which, the Windies have won 63 but have not managed to beat India in a bilateral ODI series since 2006. A win on Wednesday could break that streak of Team India.

Having dominated at home for years now, especially in the 50-over game, Team India has never lost five straight ODIs on the home soil. Going into the Vizag match, India have four straight ODI defeats at home and will be desperate to avoid a fifth one.

After being put to bat in the first ODI, India managed 287 on the board in 50 overs. Taking advantage of Chepauk's spin-friendly conditions, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope struck centuries to lead West Indies' successful chase with eight wickets to spare.

Speaking after the victory, Player of the Match Hetmyer said," I don't know from where the power is coming from. I am trying to hit as hard as I can. This ton means a lot to me. The last one I had was at the start of the year and this one came at the end of the year. It is always nice to have a smile on the face after the victory. It's a good feeling because the last time, I got a hundred in India, we lost the game."