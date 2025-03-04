Live
- South Korea to launch consultative bodies with US for tariff negotiations
- OTT Releases This Week (March 3 to 9): Naga Chaitanya Thandel, Sharwanand Maname, Bapu, and More
- Delhi HC grants bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar
- Should have stepped down earlier: Pankaja Munde on Dhananjay Munde’s resignation
- Champions Trophy: Indian team wears black armbands against Australia to honour Padmakar Shivalkar
- Body shaming, derogatory comments hallmark of Congress: KTR
- Ind vs Aus: Australia Loses Early Wicket in First Semi-Final in Champions Trophy
- Bangladesh: Protesters burn Home Advisor's effigy, demand resignation over controversial remarks
- NHRC team to visit Odisha’s KIIT over Nepali girl student’s death
- Development in PoK facilitated by China not Pak: CM Omar Abdullah
Just In
Highlights
Australia loses their first wicket early in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy against India. Cooper Connolly departs for a duck as India’s bowlers Shami and Pandya put the pressure on.
Australia lost their first wicket early in the first semi-final against India in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy. Cooper Connolly (0), who replaced Matthew Short, was dismissed for a duck.
Connolly faced 9 balls but failed to get off the mark before being bowled out by a brilliant delivery from Shami. With that wicket, Australia’s score stood at 4/1 after 3 overs.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Indian bowlers Shami and Pandya have been in superb form, putting pressure on the Australian batters and not offering many scoring opportunities.
If they maintain this momentum, they could potentially restrict Australia to a low score in the first innings.
Scorecard: 36/1 in 6 overs.
