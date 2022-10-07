IND vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan points out where India need improvement after 1st ODI loss

India captain Shikhar Dhawan has pointed out that his side's fielding "wasn't great" and they gave away too many runs after their loss in the first ODI against South Africa.



After the match was reduced to 40 overs per side, South Africa put up 249 for 4 and in reply, Sanju Samson fought till the end but could not take India on the other side of the line. Samson's exceptional knock of 80 off 63 went in vain as India lost the game by nine runs at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

In the post-match presentation, Dhawan hailed Samson, Shardul Thakur (33 off 31), and Shreyas Iyer (50 off 37) for their effort with the bat during India's chase.

"Quite proud of the way the boys played the game, we didn't get a good start, the way Shreyas, Samson and Shardul batted was excellent. We gave away too many runs on a wicket that swung and spun, the fielding wasn't great, but this was a good learning experience for us," said Dhawan, who only managed a 16-ball 4.

Meanwhile, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma credited his side for the fight they put up.

"A good fight at the end, obviously Sanju pushed us at the end, but the boys stood firm and took us to the win. There wasn't much grass on the surface, we lost a couple of wickets in the middle overs, myself and Aiden (Markram), but the boys knuckled down. Miller and Klaasen played positively, stung together a partnership, and took us to a good score. Bowling upfront was good, in the first 15 overs by KG and Parnell. I thought we lost our way in the middle overs, gave away far too many runs, but in the end, the result did go our way and I'm happy with that," added Bavuma.

South Africa's openers Quinton de Kock and Janeman Malan shared a partnership of 49 runs before the latter was sent back in the 13th over. Two overs later, the Proteas skipper was dismissed too. South Africa then lost two quick wickets in Bavuma and Aiden Makram before Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller brought their innings back on track. Klaasen, the eventual Player of the Match, struck two sixes and six fours in his knock of 74 off 65 balls, while Miller hit three sixes and five fours in his knock of 75 off 63 balls.

After the match on Thursday, when Klaasen was asked if the conditions were easy to bat on in the first innings, the South African batter replied," Not at all. The ball was moving a lot and was spinning just before I walked out to the middle. But we have worked hard in the nets, I do have a good record against India and looking forward to the rest of the games."

There is a two-day break before both sides return to action for the second ODI on Sunday at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.