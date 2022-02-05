IND vs WI: Ishan Kishan will open in 1st ODI, confirms India captain Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has confirmed that Ishan Kishan will open for India in the first One-Day International (ODI) against West Indies on Sunday.



After Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested covid positive earlier this week, Mayank Agarwal and Kishan were added to India's ODI squad. In addition, KL Rahul, who is another option for opening, is available for selection only from the second ODI.

Kishan made his ODI debut in July 2021 during India's tour of Sri Lanka, after making his T20I debut in India's home series against England earlier that year.

"Ishan Kishan is the only option we have and he will open with me. Mayank was added to the squad and he is still in isolation. He came (joined) late and we have some rules in place. If someone is travelling, we have to put them in (mandatory 3-day) quarantine. He has still not finished his quarantine, so Ishan will open the innings.

"Unless there's an injury as we have a training today and there is nothing of that sort," Rohit said in the press conference on the eve of the first ODI.

After missing India's recent tour of South Africa, Rohit returns to captain India in the upcoming six-match white-ball series against the West Indies.

Iyer, Dhawan, Gaikwad may miss ODI series

Meanwhile, Rohit has also hinted that the covid positive trio of Iyer, Dhawan and Gaikwad may miss the entire three-match ODI series.

"I have no idea," Rohit said when asked when the trio would be available.

"At the moment the three guys are in isolation. They are doing pretty well and that's a good thing. But yeah, it's so uncertain. Last-minute, you will see anyone turning positive and you have to make a change and get someone else," the Indian skipper added further.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1489608096481935361

Rohit, who has replaced Virat Kohli as India's limited-overs captain, has also emphasized on the fact that players must be flexible about their roles in these covid times.

"Look, it is a tricky one (situation). With Covid, there is so much uncertainty and if it happens, how long it takes for recovery is different as every individual is different. Sometimes, it takes 7-8 days and sometimes, it can take 14 days. But these are times that we live and boys in the team understand that. Opportunities can come at any point and they have to be ready for it.

For the team, they have to do it and this is something that we have spoken at length and made it clear with everyone that this is the possible situation. It can happen at anytime in these situations. So anyone coming in place of anyone should try and adapt quickly and get the game going on," the Mumbai batsman added.

After the ODI series, India and West Indies will travel to Kolkata to play the three-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens.