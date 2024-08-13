India-Bangladesh first T20I shifted to Gwalior; Kolkata, Chennai swap next year's England T20Is

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday shifted the opening T2OI between India and Bangladesh from Dharamsala to Gwalior while Kolkata and Chennai swapped the next year's T20Is against England.

Due to the ongoing upgradation and renovation work at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, the T20I series opener against Bangladesh has been allocated to Gwalior's Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium while the date of the clash remains the same (October 6).

"The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on October 6, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The match in Gwalior marks the inaugural international fixture at the city's new stadium - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium - and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs," it added.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is in September-October. The first Test of the series will be played in Chennai from September 19.

In another change in the schedule, the first T20I against England will now be played in Kolkata on January 22, 2025 while Chennai will play host to the second T20I of the series on January 25.

"The Board further announces a swap in the venues of the first and second T20Is against England. Chennai, originally scheduled to host the first T20I will now host the second while Kolkata will host the opening T20I instead of the second, as announced earlier. The dates for the first T20I (January 22, 2025) and the second T20I (January 25, 2025) remain the same. The venue change was necessitated following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations," the BCCI said.

England are scheduled to play five T20Is and three ODIs during their next year's tour.