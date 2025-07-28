  • Menu
India Draws 4th Test vs England After 311-Run Deficit

India drew the 4th Test against England after falling 311 runs behind. Gill, Jadeja, and Sundar scored centuries. England lead the series 2-1.

India Draws 4th Test vs England After 311-Run DeficitIndia drew the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford after trailing by 311 runs in the first innings.

India’s second innings began with the dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant B Sai Sudharsan for ducks, leaving the team at 0/2. Captain Shubman Gill scored his fourth century of the series and, along with KL Rahul, added a 417-ball partnership. Rahul was dismissed for 90.

Following their wickets, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar each scored centuries. They declined England captain Ben Stokes’ offer for an early draw in order to complete their innings.

Stokes was named Player of the Match for scoring 141 runs and taking six wickets.

England lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1 going into the final Test at the Oval.

