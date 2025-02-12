India, England Cricketers Wear Green Armbands for Organ Donation

In the third One Day International (ODI) between India and England at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on February 12, players from both teams donned green armbands to back the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) "Donate Organs, Save Lives" initiative. This campaign, led by ICC Chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah, aims to raise awareness about the significance of organ donation.

Jay Shah announced the initiative earlier in the week, emphasizing the influential role of sports in promoting social causes. He stated, "Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all – the gift of life."

Prominent Indian cricketers have lent their voices to this cause. Virat Kohli encouraged fans by saying, "Score the ultimate century. Your organs can help others live beyond your lifetime. Register as a donor and make every life count." Similarly, Shubman Gill urged, "Be the captain of life. Just like a captain leads the team to victory, you can lead someone to life by pledging to donate your organs."

The BCCI highlighted the collaborative effort, noting, "Both teams are wearing green arm bands to support BCCI's initiative 'Donate Organs, Save Lives'. The initiative is spearheaded by ICC Chairman Mr Jay Shah."