India moves to 3rd Place in WTC After Beating England

India reached third spot in the ICC World Test Championship. They played five matches. India won two, lost two, and drew one. They have 28 points now. To reach the 2027 final, India must win more games and stay in the top two.

Australia is at number one. They played three matches and won all. They have 36 points and a perfect record. Sri Lanka is second. They played two matches, won one, and drew one. They have 16 points.

England is just behind India, but they have fewer points. Bangladesh has only 4 points from two matches. West Indies played three matches to date and lost all, so they have zero points.

Points and Rules

New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa have not played yet. A win gives 12 points. A draw gives 4 points. A tie gives 6 points. Teams lose points if they bowl too slowly. Rankings are based on percentage. The top two teams will play the final in 2027.



