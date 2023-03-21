India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Chennai pitch will favour Rohit Sharma and Co, says Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has claimed the Chennai pitch will favour India ahead of their series decider against Australia in the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series.



The three-match ODI series is currently tied at 1-1, with Australia bouncing back in the second ODI earlier this week with a 10-wicket victory. India and Australia are due to play the series decider at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

In an interview, ahead of the third ODI, Jaffer said that Australia pacer Mitchell Starc could not be as effective as he was in the opening two games due to the lack of swing in Chennai. The Australian pacer picked up a five-wicket haul in Vizag in the second game as he helped the visitors bowl out India for 117 runs in 26 overs.

"I think Chennai's pitch will favour Team India. Mitchell Starc might not be as effective due to the lack of swing and sideways movement at the venue. Hence, India's batters might be comfortable," said Jaffer.

Jaffer also believes India may be able to stop Mitchell Marsh from scoring high again. The Australian all-rounder recorded a half-century in both the ODIs this series. Marsh scored 81 runs in the first game while remaining unbeaten on 66 in Australia's 10-wicket win in Vizag.

"The ball might also spin; hence, India have a better chance against Mitchell Marsh, although no boundary seems short when he plays that way. He has delivered the results, so Marsh's wicket will be critical. If the ball spins, Marsh can somewhat struggle in Chennai," Jaffer added.

The 45-year-old former cricketer also stated that Rohit Sharma-led India will not make many changes for the third match of the series, adding Chennai will present easier conditions for the batters.

"I don't think we will see changes for team India. However, they will have to improve their approach. From the batters' perspective, it will be better as I don't think there will be too much sideways movement," explained Jaffer.

'Smith should not captain Australia again, Cummins doing good job'

Meanwhile, Australia are still without their regular captain Pat Cummins and in his absence, Steve Smith is leading the side in the ODI series. Cummins' mother recently passed away due to breast cancer and the key fast bowler missed the final two matches of the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Test series to remain in Australia alongside his grieving family.

Under Smith's captaincy, Australia won the third Test and thrashed India by 10 wickets to take the series to the deciding third fixture in the ODI series. However, former Australian cricketer, Shane Watson has suggested Smith shouldn't lead the national team again as the original skipper Cummins is doing a great job.

"No Steve shouldn't be leading the Aussie side again as Pat Cummins is doing good. He is doing a great job as a great leader. No question Steve Smith should lead the team," Watson told ANI.

Smith, the current vice-captain of the Australian cricket team, led the country in 34 Tests between 2014 and 2018, including their Test tour of India in 2017, a controversy-marred campaign in which Smith excelled with the bat, scoring three centuries. He was then sakced as Australia's captain in 2018 after he and other teammates were found guilty in a ball tempering scandal during their South Africa tour. Smith, who captained Australia across all the formats, was sacked as a leader and had received a two-year leadership ban.

In the third ODI against India on Wednesday, Australia are expected to continue to explore team balance. Last year, on number of occasions, Australia had deep batting lineups with Cameron Green or Glenn Maxwell batting at No. 8.

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey and Nathan Ellis.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkatt