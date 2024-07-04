India vs South Africa Women's T20Is: When and where to watch

Chennai: After winning the One-day series and the one-off Test, hosts India Women will be hoping to dominate the three-match T20I series against South Africa and complete another 3-0 verdict and a complete clean sweep of the multi-format bilateral series, India (W) will host South Africa (W) for a three-match T20I series beginning on Friday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here.

South Africa began their tour of India with a three-match ODI series which ended 3-0 in favour of the hosts. The one-off Test match also ended with India winning by 10 wickets.

Head-to-head record:

India Women and South Africa Women have previously faced each other in 16 T20Is, with India winning nine matches and South Africa five, with two ending in no result.

The squads:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, S Sajana, Deepti Sharma. Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Shobana, Pooja Vastrakar, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suneì Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon

Where to watch:

What: Women's T20I Series 2024 - India vs South Africa

When: July 5, July 7, July 9

Where: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

TV broadcast in India: Sports18 - 1 (HD & SD), Sports18 - 2