India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan becomes 2nd fastest Indian to 6,000 ODI runs

Shikhar Dhawan became the second-fastest Indian after Virat Kohli to 6,000 One-Day Internationals (ODI) runs on Sunday.



Overall, Dhawan was the fourth fastest batsman to the landmark, which he achieved during the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. The record of being the fastest batsman to 6,000 ODI runs still belongs to former South Africa captain Hashim Amla, who had taken just 123 innings. Next on the list is Kohli (136 innings) ahead of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (139 innings).

Dhawan, who was the 10th Indian batsman to score 6,000 or more runs in the ODIs, started the innings at 5,977 runs on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/mipaltan/status/1416777968550965258

Former cricketers Vivian Richards and Sourav Ganguly, along with England batsman Joe Root are the joint-fifth fastest to the milestone, having reached the 6,000-mark in the ODIs in 141 innings.

Dhawan, who is leading the Indian cricket team in the ongoing Sri Lanka tour, also became the fastest batsman to 1,000 runs in the ODIs against these opponents. He took 17 innings to do so, one innings fewer than Amla, three fewer than Ganguly, and four fewer than Proteas batsman Quinton de Kock.

Batting first in the first ODI on Sunday, Sri Lanka posted 262 for 9 in 50 overs.

During India's chase, Dhawan put up an 85-run stand with debutant Ishan Kishan after the dismissal of the other opener Prithvi Shaw at 58 for 1. Kishan, who scored a fine 42-ball 59, became the only second batsman in the history of the game to score 50-plus scores on both Twenty20 International (T20I) and ODI debut after South Africa's Rassie Van der Dussen. Kishan had scored 56 off 32 balls in India's seven-wicket win over England in Ahmedabad in March this year.

The wicketkeeper-batsman Kishan also became only the second Indian batsman to score 50-plus scores on debut in multiple formats. Pravin Amre, who is a renowned name in the coaching circuit in the country, had registered 50-plus scores on his ODI and Test debut.

With 18,426 runs, Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in the ODIs. Among the Indian batsmen, Kohli (12,169 runs) comes second, ahead of Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889), MS Dhoni (10,773), Mohammad Azharuddin (9,378), Rohit Sharma (9,205), Yuvraj Singh (8,701), Virender Sehwag (8,273), and Dhawan (6,036*).

Dhawan has scored 400-odd runs more than the next batsman on the list – Suresh Raina, who retired from international cricket last year.