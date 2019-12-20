India, WI players arrive in Odisha for final ODI

Bhubaneswar : The Indian and West Indies players arrived in Bhubaneswar on Thursday amid tight security for the third and final ODI to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 22.

The players arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here from Visakhapatnam.

Both the teams were accorded a warm welcome at Mayfair hotel, where they will stay. Both the teams will go to the Barabati stadium for practice sessions and inspect the pitch on Friday.

The Commissionerate Police has made elaborate security arrangements in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for the match.

Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty said all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the match.

While players of both the teams will stay in Bhubaneswar, they will travel to Cuttack for both practice and match on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

While the West Indies team is scheduled to go for nets on Friday morning, the Indian players will leave the hotel here for practice at around 1 pm.