Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Sports > Cricket

India, WI players arrive in Odisha for final ODI

India, WI players arrive in Odisha for final ODI
Highlights

The Indian and West Indies players arrived in Bhubaneswar on Thursday amid tight security for the third and final ODI to be played at the Barabati...

Bhubaneswar : The Indian and West Indies players arrived in Bhubaneswar on Thursday amid tight security for the third and final ODI to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 22.

The players arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here from Visakhapatnam.

Both the teams were accorded a warm welcome at Mayfair hotel, where they will stay. Both the teams will go to the Barabati stadium for practice sessions and inspect the pitch on Friday.

The Commissionerate Police has made elaborate security arrangements in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for the match.

Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty said all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the match.

While players of both the teams will stay in Bhubaneswar, they will travel to Cuttack for both practice and match on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

While the West Indies team is scheduled to go for nets on Friday morning, the Indian players will leave the hotel here for practice at around 1 pm.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top