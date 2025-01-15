India Women Post Record 435/5 in ODI Against Ireland in Rajkot

The India Women’s cricket team achieved a historic milestone on Wednesday, setting their highest-ever one-day international (ODI) total of 435/5 against Ireland in the third match of the series. This record-breaking performance at Rajkot surpassed all previous ODI totals by both Indian men’s and women’s teams.

The monumental innings was powered by centuries from Smriti Mandhana, the team captain, and opener Pratika Rawal. Their partnership of 233 runs for the first wicket became the highest opening stand by an Indian women’s pair in home ODIs. Mandhana’s explosive knock of 135 runs off 80 balls included 12 fours and seven sixes, while Rawal contributed a steady 104 off 111 deliveries.

India’s total eclipsed the men’s team’s highest ODI score of 418/5, achieved in 2011 against the West Indies in Indore. It also marked the second time in three days that India Women broke their own record, having posted 370/5 earlier in the series.

India’s ODI Milestones: Men and Women Combined

- 435/5 vs Ireland Women, Rajkot, 2025

- 418/5 vs West Indies Men, Indore, 2011

- 414/7 vs Sri Lanka Men, Rajkot, 2009

- 413/5 vs Bermuda Men, Port of Spain, 2007

- 410/4 vs Netherlands Men, Bengaluru, 2023

Mandhana’s century, achieved in just 70 balls, set a new record for the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian woman. This surpassed the previous best of 87 balls by Harmanpreet Kaur against South Africa in Bengaluru. Mandhana’s innings also marked her 10th ODI century, making her the first Indian woman to reach double-digit centuries in the format.

The Rajkot innings saw India Women’s batters dominate Ireland’s bowling attack, hitting 57 boundaries, the third-highest by a team in women’s ODIs. Mandhana and Rawal’s opening stand laid the foundation for India’s commanding total, while middle-order contributions ensured the momentum continued through the innings.

Most Boundaries in Women’s ODIs

- 71 by New Zealand Women vs Ireland Women, Dublin, 2018

- 59 by New Zealand Women vs Ireland Women, Dublin, 2018

- 57 by India Women vs Ireland Women, Rajkot, 2025

- 56 by England Women vs South Africa Women, Bristol, 2017

India’s dominance in the series, already secured with a 2-0 lead before this match, underscores their growing stature in international cricket. Mandhana’s innings not only secured her place in the record books but also highlighted her consistency as a top-order batter. She now joins an elite group of openers with 10 or more ODI centuries, alongside Meg Lanning of Australia (15) and Suzie Bates of New Zealand (13).