IPL 2020: CSK beat MI in a record after Jadeja smashes 6 on last ball to seal win over KKR

Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six on the last ball to seal Chennai Super Kings' six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match on Thursday.

With the win, CSK edged past four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in a rare record in the IPL.

Chasing KKR's target of 173, CSK started off well as Shane Watson and Rituraj Gaikwad shared a 50-run opening stand before the Australian got out in the eighth over. The eventual Player of the Match, Gaikwad, scored a 53-ball 72 and his brilliant knock was inclusive of two sixes and six fours. No. 3 batsman Ambati Rayudu also contributed with a quick-fire 38 from 20 balls before he became Pat Cummins' first victim of the day.

Cummins, who was bought for a hefty price of INR 15.50 crore at the IPL auction, also dismissed Gaikwad in the 18th over. CSK skipper MS Dhoni became Varun Chakravarthy's second wicket, after Watson, and the wicketkeeper-batsman was dismissed cheaply for just a run, having faced four deliveries.

In the end, Jadeja took charge and ensured CSK won their penultimate game of the ongoing IPL 2020. With Sam Curran and Jadeja at the crease, CSK needed 10 runs off the final over. The equation went down to seven needed off the last two deliveries of the innings. Jadeja was at the strike and the over was bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti. On the fifth delivery of the 20th over, Jadeja powered the ball over deep mid-wicket for a six, and followed that with another big hit to clinch a nail-biting victory for Dhoni and Co.

With that, CSK now have six last-ball wins in the history of IPL run chases, going one ahead of defending champions MI, while Rajasthan Royals (RR) have four last-ball wins, one more than Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Jadeja, who finished with an 11-ball 31, meanwhile, became only the eighth player to hit a six on the last ball of the innings to win his side the game. The others to have done that so far in the tournament are: Rohit Sharma (vs KKR 2009, vs Pune Warriors India 2011, and vs DC 2012), Rayudu (vs KKR, 2011), Saurabh Tiwary (vs Pune 2012), Dwayne Bravo (vs KKR 2012), Dhoni (vs KXIP 2016), Mitchell Santner (vs RR 2019), and Nicholas Pooran (vs RCB 2020).

Speaking about his mindset at the post-match presentation, Jadeja said," I was hitting the ball well in the nets and kept thinking about that and I managed to do that in the match. We (me and Curran) were talking about going after the bowlers, and in the last 12 balls you don't think much. Just see the ball and hit the ball. I was looking to not lose my shape, and I knew if they bowled in my arc, I could hit a six. Winning every game always means a lot to us."

CSK, who are already eliminated from IPL 2020, now have won five matches, and have one final match left in the tournament. Dhoni's CSK face KL Rahul-led KXIP on Nov. 1 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The three-time champions CSK have failed to qualify for the playoffs for the very first time in the history of IPL.